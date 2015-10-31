MOSCOW Oct 31 Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia said on Saturday that it didn't yet see any reason to blame the crash of a Russian airliner in Egypt on a technical failure, an error by the crew or external actions, RIA news agency reported.

"Until there is reliable evidence about the circumstances of what happened, there is no sense in putting forward and discussing any versions," RIA quoted Rosaviatsia as saying in a statement. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Toby Chopra)