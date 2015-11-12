* Plane crash re-opens old wounds in fraught relationship
* Dismay that Russia joined Western flight suspensions
* Sisi sees "people of evil" behind Egypt's woes
By Ahmed Aboulenein
SHARM AL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 Britain's swift
suspension of flights after the Russian plane crash in Sinai has
revived old grievances in Egypt, where many accuse the former
colonial ruler of acting out of malice and suspect a dark plot
against their country.
Newspaper columns, television broadcasts, street
conversations and even government websites repeat a daily chorus
of accusations that Britain pre-empted the investigation when it
said the plane was likely to have been brought down by a bomb.
Suggestions that security at Sharm al-Sheikh airport where
the plane took off was sub-standard also wounded national pride.
"I'm not one of those people who goes on about conspiracy
theories, but there are signs of one," Major General Magdi
Moussa, security chief in the southern Sinai Peninsula, told the
Egyptian daily Al-Masry Al-Youm this week.
"Five days after the plane crash, there was talk that it was
caused by terrorism - without evidence. This confirms that there
is ill-will towards Egypt."
Columnist Hani Assal said hostility to Egypt was a feature
of British journalism from the Nasser era in the 1950s through
to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's visit to London last week.
"Throughout history British media committed dozens of
professional errors, starting with the fierce campaign against
the late President Gamal Abdel Nasser after the expulsion of the
British occupation," he wrote in the state-owned al-Ahram
newspaper.
"The unfortunate result is that the British media is part of
a big plan, which started with the president's visit and
probably isn't over yet."
The United States, which also said Islamic State probably
brought down the plane, has come in for criticism too. "The
American media and the plane accident ... the lies don't stop,"
a headline in Al-Ahram said on Thursday. "The plane and the
conspiracy", said the state-owned Al-Gomhuriya newspaper.
ET TU, PUTIN?
Most of the media criticism of the West skirted around the
fact that Russia has gone further than Britain by banning all
flights to Egypt, most likely for months.
But Al-Masry Al-Youm, the country's largest independent
newspaper, summed up the dismay at Russia's move in a front page
headline: "Even you, Putin?"
The Russian president is often lionised in Egyptian media as
Egypt's steadfast ally in its battle with militants and a
counterbalance to U.S.-led Western dominance.
"Russia was forced into this by the British," said a scuba
diving instructor in Sharm al-Sheikh who declined to give his
name. "The British suspended flights and Putin looked bad
because it was his people who died and another country seemed to
have more care for their citizens than he did."
Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has chastised Britain and the
U.S. for not sharing intelligence they said pointed towards a
bombing, an argument his ministry reinforced on its website.
"Egypt has been fighting a war on terror for the past few
years, without the least offer of assistance from the powers
that now speak so volubly about our shortcomings and mishaps,"
read a newspaper editorial posted on the ministry's blog.
"Thinly veiled ill-will has permeated the premature
speculation of Western powers."
PEOPLE OF EVIL
The idea that Egypt faces a grand conspiracy appears to have
even presidential endorsement. Asked about the swift flight
suspensions, Sisi blamed unnamed forces working to undermine
Egypt.
"These are intense pressures and the people of evil try to
circumvent all the successes achieved by Egypt," he said on a
short visit to Sharm al-Sheikh airport on Wednesday.
"People of evil" is a phrase the president has often used,
most notably at the unveiling of the New Suez Canal in August,
to refer to the Muslim Brotherhood, the group which he ousted in
2013 after mass protests.
The idea that Western governments support the Brotherhood
and oppose Sisi's removal of former President Mohamed Mursi, a
member of the group, is popular in Egypt's media and some parts
of Egyptian society.
Sisi said Egyptians must respond with unity and a sense of
purpose, holding up a clenched fist to drive home his message.
"Even if we don't eat, we will build our country," Sisi
said. "We won't eat? So be it. We will go hungry? What's the
problem? As long as our country is safe and secure, as long as
we move forward. Our success is obvious and it will continue."
