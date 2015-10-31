UPDATE 2-Air France-KLM sees improved summer bookings
* Q1 operating loss widens to 143 mln euros (poll: 145 mln loss)
MOSCOW Oct 31 A passenger jet travelling from the Egyptian resort Sharm el-Sheikh to the Russian city of St Petersburg disappeared from radar screens in Cypriot airspace, Russia's RIA news agency reported, citing a Russian aviation authority source.
The source said the aircraft was an Airbus A-321 jet, had 224 passengers and crew on board, and was operated by Russian airline Kogalymavia. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Susan Thomas)
* Q1 operating loss widens to 143 mln euros (poll: 145 mln loss)
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)