COPENHAGEN Nov 6 Denmark urged its citizens on
Friday to avoid Egypt's southern Sinai peninsula, including the
Sharm el-Sheikh resort, joining a chorus of international
warnings in the wake of the crash of a Russian airliner.
The foreign ministry said the advice was based on an
assessment of aviation safety made after fresh information was
received on Friday, without going into further details.
Moscow suspended passenger flights to Egypt and the United
States imposed new air travel security requirements in the wake
of the crash, as Western officials pointed on Friday to the
conclusion it was brought down by a bomb.
A group affiliated with Islamic State has claimed
responsibility for the crash of the Airbus A321 operated by a
Russian carrier on Saturday that was bringing holidaymakers
home.
All 224 people on board were killed in what the militants
described as revenge for Russian air strikes in Syria that began
more than a month ago.
The Danish ministry said on its website it now advised
"against non-essential journeys to the southern part of the
Sinai Peninsula, including Sharm el-Sheikh".
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)