A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

DUBAI Emirates Airlines President Tim Clark said on Sunday he expected the crash of a Russian passenger jet in Egypt was a "game changer" for aviation that would result in demands for stringent aviation security worldwide.

Speaking at the Dubai Airshow, Clark added that he had ordered a security review, but was not suspending any flights as a result of the disaster.

"What happened in Sharm al-Sheikh last week, and to a lesser extent with the ... (Germanwings) aircraft, are game changers for our industry," he said, referring to the crash of a Germanwings airliner in the French Alps in March.

"They have to be addressed at industry level because no doubt the countries -- U.S., Europe -- I would think will make some fairly stringent, draconian demands on the way aviation works with security."

Islamic State militants fighting security forces in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula have said they brought down the Airbus AIR.PA A321, which crashed 23 minutes after taking off from the resort of Sharm al-Sheikh a week ago, killing all 224 passengers.

Clark added that taking measures to improve security was a job for "airports and countries".

"I think there will be some hard thinking to do if what is alleged to have happened in Sharm al-Shaikh is correct."

