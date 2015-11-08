(Quotes)
DUBAI Nov 8 Emirates Airlines President Tim
Clark said on Sunday he expected the crash of a Russian
passenger jet in Egypt was a "game changer" for aviation that
would result in demands for stringent aviation security
worldwide.
Speaking at the Dubai Airshow, Clark added that he had
ordered a security review, but was not suspending any flights as
a result of the disaster.
"What happened in Sharm al-Sheikh last week, and to a lesser
extent with the ... (Germanwings) aircraft, are game changers
for our industry," he said, referring to the crash of a
Germanwings airliner in the French Alps in March.
"They have to be addressed at industry level because no
doubt the countries -- U.S., Europe -- I would think will make
some fairly stringent, draconian demands on the way aviation
works with security."
Islamic State militants fighting security forces in Egypt's
Sinai Peninsula have said they brought down the Airbus AIR.PA
A321, which crashed 23 minutes after taking off from the resort
of Sharm al-Sheikh a week ago, killing all 224 passengers.
Clark added that taking measures to improve security was a
job for "airports and countries".
"I think there will be some hard thinking to do if what is
alleged to have happened in Sharm al-Shaikh is correct."
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Nadia Saleem, Editing by William
Maclean)