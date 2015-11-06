The remains of a Russian airliner are seen as military investigators inspect the crash site in al-Hasanah area in El Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

BERLIN Germany's Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged travellers to Egypt to avoid the Sinai Peninsula and, noting suspensions to some airlines' services to Sharm el-Sheikh, urged those affected to contact their tour operators or airlines.

In an update to its travel advice on Egypt, the ministry stuck to its 'partial travel warning', and said the cause of a Russian plane crash in the Sinai Peninsula was still unclear. German experts were involved in investigations, it added.

The ministry later updated its website to say that security structures at Sharm al-Sheikh airport were also currently being reviewed.

Britain said on Thursday there was a significant possibility that Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate was behind a suspected bomb attack on a Russian airliner that killed 224 people in the Sinai Peninsula and banned flights to and from Sharm al-Sheikh while airport security measures are improved.

(Writing by Paul Carrel and Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)