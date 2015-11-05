(Adds new line from Foreign Ministry website on security
structures at Sharm el-Sheikh)
BERLIN Nov 5 Germany's Foreign Ministry on
Thursday urged travellers to Egypt to avoid the Sinai Peninsula
and, noting suspensions to some airlines' services to Sharm
el-Sheikh, urged those affected to contact their tour operators
or airlines.
In an update to its travel advice on Egypt, the ministry
stuck to its 'partial travel warning', and said the cause of a
Russian plane crash in the Sinai Peninsula was still unclear.
German experts were involved in investigations, it added.
The ministry later updated its website to say that security
structures at Sharm al-Sheikh airport were also currently being
reviewed.
Britain said on Thursday there was a significant possibility
that Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate was behind a suspected
bomb attack on a Russian airliner that killed 224 people in the
Sinai Peninsula and banned flights to and from Sharm al-Sheikh
while airport security measures are improved.
(Writing by Paul Carrel and Caroline Copley; Editing by
Madeline Chambers)