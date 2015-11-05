Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
LONDON Britain said on Thursday there was a significant possibility that a group affiliated with Islamic State was behind a suspected bomb attack on a Russian airliner that killed 224 people.
When asked if he thought Islamic State militants were behind the disaster, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said: "ISIL-Sinai have claimed responsibility for bringing down the Russian aircraft, they did that straight away after the crash.
"We've looked at the whole information picture, including that claim, but of course lots of other bits of information as well, and concluded that there is a significant possibility," he said on Sky television.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing Guy Faulconbridge)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.