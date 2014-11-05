'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
CAIRO At least 16 people, mostly children, were killed on Wednesday when a school bus crashed into three other vehicles on a desert road in the Nile Delta north of Cairo, state television said.
Photos published online by privately-owned news outlets showed the bus engulfed in flames and later reduced to a charred metal frame, suggesting many of the victims were burned alive.
Eighteen people were also wounded in the crash and transported to hospital, a local health ministry official told Reuters.
Wednesday's accident came less than a month after 30 people died in a bus crash in southern Egypt. Hundreds die and thousands are wounded every year in Egyptian road accidents, often caused by reckless driving and poor roads.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Dominic Evans)
ANKARA/ISTANBUL A defiant Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced the West's "crusader mentality" on Monday after European monitors criticised a referendum to grant him sweeping new powers, won with a narrow victory laying bare the nation's divisions.