* Source close to investigation points to explosion
* Causes of explosion still unclear
* Britain raises possibility of a bomb
By Ahmed Mohamed Hassan and Gleb Stolyarov
CAIRO/MOSCOW, Nov 4 The cause of a Russian plane
crash in Egypt is looking more like an explosion but it is not
clear whether it was linked to a fuel or engine trouble or a
bomb, an Egyptian source close to the investigation said on
Wednesday.
The Airbus A321M crashed on Saturday shortly after
taking off from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on its way to the
Russian city of St Petersburg, killing all 224 people on board.
"It is believed to be an explosion but what kind is not
clear. There is an examination of the sand at the crash site to
try and determine if it was a bomb," the source, who is close to
the team investigating the black boxes, told Reuters.
"There are forensic investigations under way at the crash
site. That will help determine the cause, to see if traces of
explosives are found."
Islamic State, which controls swathes of Iraq and Syria and
is battling the Egyptian army in the Sinai Peninsula, said again
on Wednesday it brought down the airplane and said it would
eventually tell the world how it carried out the attack.
Egypt dismissed a similar statement by Islamic State on
Saturday.
Security experts and investigators have said the plane is
unlikely to have been struck from the outside and Sinai-based
militants are not believed to possess the technology to shoot
down a jet from a cruising altitude above 30,000 feet.
Any evidence that a bomb knocked the plane out of the sky
would raise questions over Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi's assertions that Egypt had brought under control the
insurgency waged by the Islamic State affiliate, Sinai Province.
SISI VISIT
Britain said on Wednesday the airplane may have been brought
down by an explosive device. But Prime Minister David Cameron's
office was cautious over the possible causes.
"While the investigation is still ongoing we cannot say
categorically why the Russian jet crashed," it said in a
statement.
"But as more information has come to light we have become
concerned that the plane may well have been brought down by an
explosive device."
Britain's assessment of the crash came during a visit to
London by Sisi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said on Monday that no theory could yet be ruled out.
If the crash was the result of sabotage, it would almost
certainly deal a heavy blow to tourism in Egypt, which is highly
sensitive to attacks by Islamist militants on foreigners.
The industry, a pillar of the economy, was already
struggling to recover from years of political turmoil triggered
by an uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
As a precautionary measure, Cameron's government has decided
that flights due to leave Sharm for Britain on Wednesday evening
would be delayed to allow time for a team of UK aviation
experts, currently travelling to Sharm, to make an assessment of
the security arrangements in place at the airport.
Sisi, who as army chief toppled Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi in 2013 after mass protests against his rule, was elected
president last year on promises he would stabilise Egypt and
rebuild a limping economy.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Michael Georgy;
Editing by Alison Williams)