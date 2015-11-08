* Emirates airline chief predicts tight global security
* Egypt investigating noise heard on flight recording
* But says too soon to conclude what caused crash
* Western governments say plane may have been downed by bomb
* Thousands of tourists stranded in Egypt
By Polina Devitt and Tim Hepher
MOSCOW/DUBAI, Nov 8 Russia has returned 11,000
of its tourists from Egypt in the last 24 hours in response to
the plane crash in the Sinai Peninsula a week ago, RIA news
agency said on Sunday, but tens of thousands more are waiting
for flights home.
The chief Egyptian investigator into the crash of the
Russian airliner on Oct. 31 which killed all 224 people on board
said his team was considering all scenarios for the cause of the
tragedy after reporting a noise registered in the last seconds
of the flight recording. Western countries suspect a bomb was
planted by militants.
A leading airline predicted the disaster will lead to
stringent aviation security worldwide.
Thousands of mostly Russian and British tourists are
stranded at Sharm al-Sheikh airport, where the Airbus
A321 took off for St Petersburg before crashing 23 minutes into
the flight.
Around 80,000 Russians were left in Egypt after the Kremlin
grounded all flights to the country on Friday following the
crash, due to security concerns.
A British official said on Saturday it could take 10 days
for all British tourists to be flown home.
The crash occurred when the auto-pilot was engaged. Debris
was scattered over a 13-km (8-mile) area "which is consistent
with an in-flight break-up", said Ayman al-Muqaddam, head of the
investigation committee.
Emirates Airlines President Tim Clark said he expected the
crash would result in demands for stringent aviation security
worldwide. Speaking at the Dubai Airshow, Clark said he had
ordered a security review, but was not suspending any flights as
a result of the disaster. Emirates does not operate regular
flights to Sharm al-Sheikh.
Islamic State militants fighting security forces in Egypt's
Sinai Peninsula have said they brought down the aircraft as
revenge for Russian air strikes against Islamist fighters in
Syria, where Islamic State controls large areas in the east and
north of the country. They said they would eventually tell the
world how they carried out the attack.
If the group was responsible, it would have carried out one
of the highest profile killings since al Qaeda flew passenger
planes into New York's World Trade Center in September 2001.
On Saturday, security officials said Egypt is checking video
footage at Sharm al-Sheikh airport for any suspicious activity
linked to the crash, the clearest sign yet that Cairo suspects
it could have been targeted by militants.
(Additional reporting by Nadia Saleem in Dubai; Writing by
Michael Georgy; Editing by Dominic Evans and Janet Lawrence)