CAIRO Nov 18 More than 20 people died when a
train crashed into a pick-up truck and a minibus near Cairo,
state newspaper al-Ahram said on its website early on Monday.
The train, coming from Bani Swaif, crashed at a crossing
near the Giza district, al-Ahram said, without giving further
details.
"We are still investigating the incident and once we are
done we will issue a statement," an interior ministry source
told Reuters.
Egypt's transport network has come under attack last year
when fifty people, mostly children, were killed after a train
crashed into a school bus South of Cairo.
Roads and railways in Egypt have a poor safety record and
locals have long complained that successive governments have
failed to enforce even basic safeguards, leading to a string of
deadly crashes.
The country's worst train disaster was in 2002 when a fire
ripped through seven carriages of an overcrowded passenger
train, killing at least 360 people.
Egypt's interim government, appointed after the army ousted
the country's first elected President Mohamed Mursi on July 3,
announced plans to improve transportation as part of a 29.6
billion Egyptian pound ($4.30 billion)stimulus package.
($1 = 6.8883 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)