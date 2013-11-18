(Updates with injured figure, more details)
CAIRO Nov 18 More than 20 people died and
another 20 injured when a train crashed into a pickup truck and
a minibus near Cairo, the state news agency MENA said early on
Monday.
The train, coming from Aswan and passing through Bani Swaif,
crashed at a crossing near the Giza district, state media said.
The incident could spark protests by the Egyptian public who
have long complained that successive governments have failed to
enforce even basic safeguards, leading to a string of deadly
crashes.
The driver of the train was caught by surprise when the
minibus and pickup stormed into the crossing, Hussein Zakariya,
head of Egypt's railway authority was quoted as saying on MENA.
"We are still investigating the incident and once we are
done we will issue a statement," an Interior Ministry source
told Reuters.
Roads and railways in Egypt have a poor safety record. The
transport network has come under attack last year when 50
people, mostly children, were killed after a train crashed into
a school bus south of Cairo.
The country's worst train disaster was in 2002 when a fire
ripped through seven carriages of an overcrowded passenger
train, killing at least 360 people.
Egypt's interim government, appointed after the army ousted
President Mohamed Mursi on July 3, announced plans to improve
transportation as part of a 29.6 billion Egyptian pound ($4.30
billion) stimulus package.
($1 = 6.8883 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and Bill
Trott)