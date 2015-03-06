CAIRO, March 6 A crash between a train and a bus carrying school children northeast of Cairo killed at least seven people and injured 24 on Friday, the health ministry said.

Two buses had crossed a railway line at what the railway authority described as an unauthorised crossing, but then a third was hit by a train, the Al Ahram newspaper reported. The train was not damaged and continued its journey.

Egypt's roads and railways have a poor safety record and Egyptians have long complained that governments have failed to enforce basic safeguards.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)