CAIRO May 30 At least 16 people were killed,
including some military conscripts, in a multi-vehicle crash
south of Cairo late on Friday, health ministry officials said.
Health ministry spokesman Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar told
Reuters that a police car, a taxi and a mini-bus crashed in the
village of al-Shousha in the Beni Soueif governorate, killing 16
people and wounding four.
The state-run Al Ahram news portal cited a health ministry
official in Beni Soueif as saying that among the 16 killed, 13
were conscripts and three were civilians.
Egypt's roads and railways have a poor safety record and
Egyptians have long complained that governments have failed to
enforce basic safeguards.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Yara
Bayoumy; Editing by Ken Wills)