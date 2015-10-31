CAIRO Oct 31 Egyptian air traffic control lost contact with a civilian airliner carrying 212 people shortly after it took off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to head to Russia, aviation sources said on Saturday.

The sources said the passenger plane was mainly carrying Russian tourists and that a search was underway.

Security sources in the Sinai Peninsula confirmed reports that an aircraft was missing. (Writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Susan Thoms)