* Britain says 'significant probability' of explosive device
* Britain suspends all flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh
* Egypt's Sisi in London for talks with Cameron
By Mark Hosenball, William James and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan
NEW YORK/LONDON/CAIRO, Nov 4 Evidence now
suggests that a bomb planted by the Islamic State militant group
is the likely cause of last weekend's crash of a Russian
airliner over Egypt's Sinai peninsula, U.S. and European
security sources said on Wednesday.
Islamic State, which controls swathes of Iraq and Syria and
is battling the Egyptian army in the Sinai Peninsula, said again
on Wednesday it brought down the airplane, adding it would
eventually tell the world how it carried out the attack.
The Airbus A321 crashed on Saturday in the Sinai
Peninsula shortly after taking off from the resort of Sharm
el-Sheikh on its way to the Russian city of St Petersburg,
killing all 224 people on board.
The U.S. and European security sources stressed they had
reached no final conclusions about the crash.
Britain on Wednesday cited the likely possibility of an
explosive device as the cause of the crash, but made no mention
of any group that may have been responsible.
"We have concluded that there is a significant possibility
that the crash was caused by an explosive device on board the
aircraft," Britain's foreign secretary, Philip Hammond, said
after a meeting of the government's crisis response committee
chaired by Prime Minister David Cameron.
Hammond's remarks came as Britain prepares to host a visit
by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi this week.
Egypt, a close ally of the United States and the most
populous Arab country, dismissed a similar claim of
responsibility for the crash by Islamic State on Saturday.
"It is believed to be an explosion but what kind is not
clear. There is an examination of the sand at the crash site to
try and determine if it was a bomb," said an Egyptian source who
is close to the team investigating the black boxes.
"There are forensic investigations underway at the crash
site. That will help determine the cause, to see if traces of
explosives are found."
Sisi has described Islamist militancy as an existential
threat to the Arab world and the West and has repeatedly called
for greater international efforts to combat the militants.
Hammond said Britain is "advising against all but essential
travel by air through Sharm el-Sheikh airport. That means that
there will be no UK passenger flights out to Sharm el-Sheikh
from now."
Remarks earlier on Wednesday by Britain's Cameron, who was
due to hold talks in London with Sisi on Thursday, of concerns
"the plane may well have been brought down by an explosive
device" drew criticism from Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh
Shoukry.
He told CNN he was "somewhat surprised" by the British
statement.
"This is a matter for the investigation to clarify and we
should not prejudge or take any measures that might have
implications," Shoukry said. "Implication also that the fact
that a very large number of Egyptians who rely heavily on the
tourist industry."
Britain said it was working with airlines and Egyptian
authorities to put in place additional security and screening
measures to allow Britons in Sharm el-Sheikh to get home, but
that would take time and there would be no flights returning
from the resort on Thursday.
"SOMETHING STOWED" ON BOARD
A Russian aviation official said the investigation was
looking into the possibility of an object stowed on board
causing the disaster.
"There are two versions now under consideration: something
stowed inside (the plane) and a technical fault. But the
airplane could not just break apart in the air - there should be
some action. A rocket is unlikely as there are no signs of
that," the Russian official said.
Security experts and investigators have said the plane is
unlikely to have been struck from the outside and Sinai-based
militants are not believed to possess the technology to shoot
down a jet from a cruising altitude above 30,000 feet.
Any evidence that a bomb knocked the plane out of the sky
would deal a heavy blow to tourism in Egypt, a pillar of the
economy that is struggling to recover after years of political
turmoil, and would also undermine Sisi's assertions that Cairo
has brought under control Sinai Province's insurgency.
Sinai Province has killed hundreds of Egyptian soldiers and
police since Sisi, as army chief, toppled Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.
Sisi was elected president last year on promises he would
stabilise Egypt and rebuild its shattered economy. Critics say
his tough crackdown on Islamists will only create more radicals
in Egypt, which has fought militants for decades.
REVENGE FOR RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKES?
Investigators have extracted and validated the contents of
the flight data recorder, one of two so-called black boxes
recovered from the Russian plane, Egypt's Civil Aviation
Ministry said.
The ministry said the second black box, which contains the
cockpit voice recorder, was partially damaged and much work was
required to extract data from it.
Sinai Province has said it had brought down the airliner "in
response to Russian air strikes that killed hundreds of Muslims
on Syrian land."
In an audio message posted on a Twitter account used by the
group, Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate insisted on Wednesday
it was behind the crash. The claim could not immediately be
authenticated.
"We, with God's grace, are the ones who brought it down, and
we are not obliged to disclose the mechanism of its demise," the
speaker said.
Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
launched air raids against opposition groups in Syria including
Islamic State on Sept. 30. The hardline group has called for war
against both Russia and the United States in response to their
air strikes in Syria.
Late on Wednesday the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA)
directed all Irish airlines on Wednesday not to fly to or from
the Sinai Peninsula until further notice. The Russian-operated
plane was registered in Ireland and the IAA is taking part in
the official investigation into the crash.
