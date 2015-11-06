* U.S. imposes air travel security measures
* Western officials see increasing possibility bomb involved
* Sound of explosion heard on black boxes - French TV
* Russia says it will find a way to bring tourists back
By Andrew Osborn and Mark Hosenball
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Nov 6 Moscow suspended
passenger flights to Egypt and the United States imposed new air
travel security requirements in the wake of the crash of a
Russian jet in Egypt, as Western officials pointed on Friday to
the conclusion it was brought down by a bomb.
A group affiliated with Islamic State has claimed
responsibility for the crash of an Airbus A321 operated by a
Russian carrier on Saturday that was bringing holidaymakers home
from a resort on Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
All 224 people on board were killed in what the militants
described as revenge for Russian air strikes in Syria that began
more than a month ago.
While no official investigation has confirmed that claim of
responsibility, countries have been cancelling flights and
announcing new precautions, leaving tens of thousands of
European and Russian tourists stranded at Red Sea resorts.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced new
security measures on Friday, including tighter screening of
items before they are brought on board aircraft, for flights to
the United States from some foreign airports in the region.
U.S. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David
Cameron have already said the crash might have been caused by a
bomb. Moscow initially rebuked Western countries for drawing
such conclusions too quickly. But President Vladimir Putin's
decision to suspend Russian flights suggests the Kremlin is no
longer trying to avert attention from that theory.
The sound of an explosion could be heard on the black boxes
recovered from the plane, according to an investigator who had
access to them, French TV station France 2 said on its website.
The investigator ruled out engine failure, it added.
British and U.S. spies intercepted "chatter" from suspected
militants as well as internal communication about the incident
from one other government that suggested a bomb, possibly hidden
in luggage in the hold, had downed the airliner, Western
intelligence sources said.
The intelligence sources, who spoke on customary condition
of anonymity, said the evidence was not categorical and there
was still no hard forensic or scientific evidence to support the
bomb theory.
"We still cannot be categorical, but there is a distinct and
credible possibility that there was a bomb," one source said.
A Sinai-based group affiliated with Islamic State, the
militant group that has seized swathes of Iraq and Syria, has
claimed responsibility for the crash, which if confirmed would
make it the first attack on civil aviation by the world's most
violent jihadist organisation.
But Moscow, which launched air strikes against Islamist
fighters including Islamic State in Syria more than a month ago,
has said it is premature to reach conclusions that the flight
was attacked.
Egypt, which depends on tourism as a crucial source of
revenue, says there was no evidence a bomb was to blame.
U.S. MEASURES
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the new U.S.
measures are a "prudent response" to boost security procedures
already in place and will affect fewer than 10 airports.
All the airports being asked to tighten screening of
U.S.-bound flights are in the Middle East, a U.S. official
familiar with the matter said.
One U.S. official said that within the last two years, the
U.S. Transportation Security Administration had assessed
security at foreign airports, and that Sharm el Sheikh had a
reputation inside the U.S. government for poor security.
Decisions by Britain and other European countries to suspend
flights to Sharm al-Sheikh left tens of thousands of tourists
stranded in one of the most popular destinations for European
holidaymakers seeking winter sunshine. Moscow's decision to
follow suit on Friday adds tens of thousands more.
Putin accepted advice from Russia's FSB security service to
suspend passenger flights from Egypt while the cause of the
crash was unclear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as
saying by the Interfax news agency.
The Russian president agreed in a phone conversation with
Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to keep cooperating on
flight safety, the Kremlin said.
He said the government would find a way to bring Russians
back home and would open talks with Egyptian authorities to
improve flight safety. Peskov later told reporters the
suspension would remain in place until such time as the Kremlin
was satisfied that security had been sufficiently improved.
"I think that since Putin made the decision to cancel
flights, most likely there is a genuine suspicion that it was a
terrorist act. And of course, then it is correct to cancel the
flights because it means it is dangerous to fly there," said
Maria Solomatina, 27, an IT consultant who has a ticket to
travel to Egypt in mid-November.
The Russian Travel Industry Union, cited by Interfax,
estimated there were about 50,000 Russian tourists currently in
Egypt and said refunding cancelled tickets to Egypt could
bankrupt Russian tour operators.
Tourist agency Tez Tour, which estimates it sells about 15
percent of trips to Egypt from Russia, said 10,000 of its
Russian clients were in Egypt.
British attempts to bring home thousands of stranded
tourists were thrown into chaos on Friday when Egypt reduced the
number of flights it would allow to take them home.
Tour companies were trying to mount an operation to bring
British tourists home with only hand baggage and fly their
luggage separately, but Cairo restricted the number of flights.
(Additional reporting by Jack Stubbs and Maria Tsvetkova in
Moscow; Abdelnasser Aboelfadl in Cairo, Guy Faulconbridge in
London and Mark Hoseball in Washington; Writing by Anna Willard
and Alistair Bell; Editing by Peter Graff and Ken Wills)