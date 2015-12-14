CAIRO Dec 14 Egypt has completed a preliminary report on the Russian plane crash in Sinai on Oct. 31 that killed all 224 people on board, the civil aviation ministry said on Monday.

"The technical investigative committee has so far not found anything indicating any illegal intervention or terrorist action," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia said the plane was brought down by a bomb, and Islamic State claimed responsibility. (Reporting by Cairo Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)