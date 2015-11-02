FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 2 German insurer Allianz said on Monday it was the lead reinsurer for the Russian plane which crashed in Egypt over the weekend, and that Russian insurer Ingosstrakh was the lead insurer.

"We can confirm that Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) is the lead reinsurer of the Kogalymavia Airlines (Metrojet) aviation 'hull and liability' policy which covers this flight KGL9268," Allianz said in a statement.

"AGCS shares the policy coverage with a number of co-reinsurers and with a primary insurer, in this case, Ingosstrakh in Russia."

The insured losses for the plane totalled $24 million with Allianz responsible for 15 percent of the cover, insurance sources said.

Willis was the broker on the policy, one of the insurance sources added.

Willis could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)