(Corrects paragraph 11 to refer to conflicting reports about
where on the plane the suspected bomb was placed, not whether it
was placed on the plane)
By Mark Hosenball and Guy Faulconbridge
WASHINGTON/LONDON Nov 6 British and U.S. spies
intercepted "chatter" from suspected militants and at least one
other government suggesting that a bomb, possibly hidden in
luggage in the hold, downed a Russian airliner on Saturday,
killing all 224 people on board, Western intelligence sources
said.
Prime Minister David Cameron halted flights to and from
Sharm al-Sheikh on Wednesday after intelligence shown to him
indicated that it was likely that the Airbus A321 heading
towards St Petersburg was brought down by a bomb.
Britain says there was a "credible threat" but has refused
to comment further on the intelligence involved, citing
long-standing rules about disclosing operational details about
live investigations.
Western intelligence sources said some of the assessment
about the bomb came from intercepted communications both from
suspected militants and from one or more governments involved in
the investigation.
The intelligence sources, who spoke on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said the
evidence was not categorical and that there is still no hard
forensic or scientific evidence to support the bomb theory.
"We still cannot be categorical but there is a distinct and
credible possibility that there was a bomb," one source said.
Two sources with knowledge of the matter said the bomb may
have been hidden in luggage in the hold of the Russian plane.
They refused to give any further information.
A Sinai-based group affiliated with Islamic State, the
militants who have seized swathes of Iraq and Syria, has claimed
responsibility for the crash, which, if confirmed, would make it
the jihadist organisation's first attack on civil aviation.
"The theory of an explosive device, with local complicity,
is being taken seriously. Nothing is proven yet, but it is a
real possibility," a European official said after being briefed
by a Western intelligence agency.
"They believe that what Daesh (Islamic State) is saying has
a good chance of being credible."
"CHATTER"
A U.S. government source said some of the "chatter"
intercepted about the bomb included conflicting details about
where on the plane the suspected bomb was placed.
Russia, which was initially critical of Britain's assessment
of what it has called a crash, on Friday suspended all flights
to Egypt.
President Vladimir Putin ordered the halt to flights after
Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia's FSB security service,
recommended that Russia suspend all passenger flights to Egypt
until it knew exactly what caused the crash.
"Until we know the real reasons for what happened, I
consider it expedient to stop Russian flights to Egypt," said
Bortnikov. "Above all, this concerns tourist routes."
Cameron's spokesman declined to be drawn on details.
"The evidence we received suggested there was a credible
threat with regard to Sharm al-Sheikh airport which is why we
have taken the actions we have."
"I am not going to get into discussions on security matters.
I am not going to speculate on the intelligence."
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris; Editing by Tim
Ahmann and Giles Elgood)