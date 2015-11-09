WASHINGTON Nov 9 Russian officials monitored by U.S. intelligence believe the plane that crashed in Sinai, Egypt, on Oct. 31 was brought down by a bomb, U.S. sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Egypt and Russia have yet to formally announce the cause of the crash. Both countries were upset by the Western bomb assessments published last week, which spurred a wave of foreign flight cancellations to Sinai's Red Sea resorts.

(Reporting by Jonathan S. Landay and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Lisa Lambert)