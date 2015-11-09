(Adds comments from British foreign secretary, paragraphs
By Jonathan Landay and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Nov 9 Russian communications
intercepted by U.S. intelligence agencies showed Russia believed
the plane that crashed in Sinai, Egypt, on Oct. 31 was brought
down by a bomb, U.S. sources familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
The intercepts are among pieces of evidence leading U.S.
officials to suspect that a device planted on Metrojet Flight
9268 exploded shortly after the Airbus A321 took off from the
resort city of Sharm al-Sheikh, the sources said.
All 224 passengers and crew were killed when the plane
crashed in the desert on the way to St. Petersburg, Russia.
Egypt and Russia have yet to formally announce the cause of
the disaster. Both countries dismissed as premature U.S. and
British assessments last week that a bomb likely was
responsible. Foreign airlines canceled a wave of flights to
Egypt's Red Sea resorts following the crash.
After initially signaling normal air traffic would proceed,
Russia late last week suspended passenger flights to Egypt. Over
the weekend, Russia mounted an airlift to repatriate thousands
of Russian vacationers who had been stranded in Sinai after
regular flights were canceled.
Within days of the crash, U.S. and British government
sources were suggesting that intercepted communications chatter
indicated that the plane had been brought down by a bomb.
The Islamic State's local affiliate, which calls itself the
Sinai Province of Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the
crash, and indicated it was in retaliation for Russia's military
intervention in the Syrian civil war.
The group has been fighting the Egyptian army in the Sinai,
most of which is a closed military zone, in a conflict that
human rights groups say has claimed thousands of civilian lives.
A U.S. government source said on Monday that neither Russia
nor Egypt has accepted an offer from the FBI to assist them in
investigating the crash.
The FBI has offered "forensic assistance" and other
unspecified services to both Russia and Egypt, FBI spokesman
Joshua Campbell said.
Speaking to CNN on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond said "it's more likely than not that it was an explosive
device on the aircraft" and "there's going to be a high
probability" that Islamic State was involved.
Only an analysis of the wreckage could determine if a bomb
caused the crash, Hammond said. If it was a bomb, the
possibilities that it was an attack directed from Islamic State
headquarters in Syria or one carried out by someone radicalized
by the group's propaganda should both be investigated, he said.
The possibility that Islamic State operatives were able to
infiltrate Sharm al-Sheikh Airport and plant a bomb aboard a
commercial aircraft has heightened worries among U.S. officials
about the danger posed by the group's Sinai branch.
"It has elevated concern," said a U.S. official, who
requested anonymity in order to discuss the issue.
The U.S. official said that a leading theory is that an
airport worker may have planted the suspected bomb aboard the
Russian plane.
U.S. air carriers for years have avoided flying into or out
of Sharm al-Sheikh airport because of longstanding worries about
security at the facility, U.S. officials said.
Because no U.S. airlines fly there, the officials said, the
U.S. Transportation Security Administration has not recently
evaluated security at the airport.
