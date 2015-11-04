DUBLIN Nov 4 The Irish aviation authority,
which is taking part in the official investigation into last
weekend's Russian plane crash in Egypt, directed all Irish
airlines on Wednesday not to fly to or from the Sinai Peninsula
until further notice.
The Russian-operated Airbus A321 that came down on Saturday
killing all 224 people on board was registered in Ireland and
the Irish Aviation Authority has sent an expert to take part in
the official investigation.
"The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) directs Irish airline
operators not to operate to/from Sharm elSheikh Airport, Egypt
or in the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula airspace until further
notice," the statement said.
An Egyptian source close to the investigation on Wednesday
told Reuters the cause of Saturday's crash was looking more like
an explosion but that it was not clear whether it was linked to
a fuel or engine trouble or a bomb.
