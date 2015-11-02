DUBLIN Nov 2 The Russian airliner that crashed
in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Saturday received a certificate of
airworthiness earlier this year, regulators in Ireland, where it
was registered, said on Monday.
The Airbus A321 which came down on Saturday killing all 224
people on board, was registered in Ireland to Willmington Trust
SP Services (Dublin) Ltd and was leased to Russian airline
Kogalymavia, a spokesman for the Irish Aviation Authority said.
"The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) conducted an annual
review of the aircraft certifications in support of its annual
Certificate of Airworthiness renewal process and all
certifications were satisfactory at that point in time," the
spokesman said.
But he said oversight of the operation of the aircraft,
including daily and monthly checks, was Russia's responsibility
under International Civil Aviation Organisation rules.
Ireland's Air Accident Investigation Unit has sent officials
to Egypt to help with the investigation, the Transport Ministry
said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Janet Lawrence)