CAIRO Nov 16 Egyptian security forces shot dead
24 militants belonging to the country's Islamic State affiliate
in central Sinai, 70 kilometres from the crash site of a Russian
passenger plane the group claimed it brought down, security
sources said on Monday.
Security sources said they killed the militants as they hid
in a mountainous cave and that they arrested eight of them.
Sinai Province, Islamic State's Egypt branch, is active in
North Sinai where two years ago it launched an insurgency and
has since killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen. It is
rarely active outside that area.
(Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Ahmed
Aboulenein; Editing by Luke Baker)