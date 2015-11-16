(Adds military spokesman's denial)
CAIRO Nov 16 Egyptian security forces shot dead
24 Islamic State militants in central Sinai, 70 km (40 miles)
from the crash site of a Russian airliner the group says it
brought down, security sources said on Monday.
They said security forces killed the militants as they hid
inside a cave in a mountainous area and that they captured eight
other militants. A military spokesman denied the incident took
place, without elaborating. It was not immediately possible to
resolve the contradiction.
Sinai Province, Islamic State's Egypt branch, is active in
North Sinai where two years ago it launched an insurgency and
has since killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen. It is
rarely active outside that area.
Western governments said it was likely that the Russian
airliner that crashed in the Sinai on Oct. 31, killing all 224
people on board, was downed by a bomb and Islamic State has said
it was responsible.
Egyptian authorities say the bomb theory is premature and
that only the conclusion of an official investigation will shed
light on what brought down the Airbus 321.
Sinai Province said in a statement on the day of the crash
that it had downed the plane in response to Russian air strikes
in Syria.
(Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Ahmed
Aboulenein; Editing by Mark Heinrich)