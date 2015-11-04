(Adds civil aviation minister comment)
CAIRO Nov 4 Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate
dismissed in an audio message on Wednesday doubts that it had
downed a Russian passenger plane over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula,
killing all aboard, and said it would tell the world how it did
so in its own time.
The Russian-operated Airbus A321M crashed on
Saturday shortly after taking off from the Red Sea resort of
Sharm al-Sheikh on its way to St Petersburg, killing all 224
people on board.
Sinai Province, an Egyptian group loyal to Islamic State,
said in a statement the same day that it had brought down the
airliner "in response to Russian air strikes that killed
hundreds of Muslims on Syrian land".
The claim was dismissed by Russian and Egyptian officials.
Security experts and investigators have said the plane is
unlikely to have been struck from the outside and Sinai-based
militants are not believed to possess the technology to shoot
down a jet from a cruising altitude above 30,000 feet.
Russian officials have, however, said the plane probably
broke up in the air, leaving open the prospect of some kind of
explosion on board.
Asked to comment on those remarks and local press reports
that the black box voice recorders had picked up unusual sounds
before it crashed, Civil Aviation Minister Hossam Kemal said the
facts had yet to be established.
"This is all speculation. There is nothing definitive until
the investigation commission completes its probe," he said.
In an audio message posted on a Twitter account used by the
group, Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate insisted it was behind
the crash. The claim could not immediately be authenticated.
"We say to the deniers and the doubters: Die from your
frustration. We, with God's grace, are the ones who brought it
down, and we are not obliged to disclose the mechanism of its
demise," the speaker said.
"So go to the wreckage, search, bring your black boxes and
analyse, give us the summary of your research and the product of
your expertise and prove that we did not bring it down or how it
came down," he said.
"We will disclose the mechanism of its demise at the time
that we want and in the way that we want."
Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
launched air raids against opposition groups in Syria including
Islamic State on Sept. 30.
The hardline group has called for war against both Russia
and the United States in response to their air strikes in Syria.
Islamic State backers in Iraq issued a video on Tuesday
congratulating their Egyptian colleagues and warning Russian
President Vladimir Putin that more was to come. They handed out
sweets to celebrate the crash.
Sinai-based militants have killed hundreds of Egyptian
soldiers and police in recent years and have also attacked
Western targets. Egypt has carried out air strikes on them.
Islamic State websites have in the past claimed
responsibility for actions that have not been conclusively
attributed to them. Officials say there is no evidence to
suggest so far that a bomb brought down the plane.
