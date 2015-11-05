(Adds quotes)
MOSCOW Nov 5 The Kremlin believes that any
theories about what caused a Russian plane to crash in the Sinai
Peninsula killing 224 people are speculation and that only the
official investigation can determine what happened, a spokesman
said on Thursday.
Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, was
reacting to an assertion from British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond who said that there was a significant possibility that
Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate had orchestrated a bomb
attack on the Russian airliner.
"We have said this before and we will repeat it again:
theories about what happened and the causes of the incident can
only be pronounced by the investigation," said Peskov, when
asked about Hammond's comments.
"So far, we have heard nothing (like this) from the
investigation. Any kind of similar assumptions like this are
based on information that has not been checked or are
speculation."
Peskov said Russian planes were continuing to fly to and
from Sharm elSheikh Airport in Egypt, despite Ireland and
Britain suspending flights. He said he hoped that anyone who had
information about what really happened would pass it onto
investigators.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government
meeting on Thursday he also deemed it too early to draw any
conclusions about the causes of the crash. But he ordered
officials to start talks with foreign aviation authorities to
see if additional security measures could be taken anyway.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)