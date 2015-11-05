MOSCOW Nov 5 The Kremlin believes that any
theories about what caused a Russian plane to crash in the Sinai
Peninsula killing 224 people are speculation and that only the
official investigation can determine what happened, a spokesman
said on Thursday.
Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, was
reacting to an assertion from British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond who said that there was a significant possibility that
Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate had orchestrated a bomb
attack on the Russian airliner.
Peskov said Russian planes were continuing to fly to and
from Sharm elSheikh Airport in Egypt, despite Ireland and
Britain suspending flights.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)