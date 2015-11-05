BERLIN Nov 5 German airline group Lufthansa
said its Eurowings and Edelweiss units are halting
flights to Sharm al-Sheikh for the time being as a precautionary
measure given the situation in Sinai.
Britain said on Thursday there was a significant possibility
that Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate was behind a suspected
bomb attack on a Russian airliner that killed 224 people in the
Sinai Peninsula and banned flights to and from Sharm al-Sheikh
while airport security measures are improved.
Lufthansa said that Edelweiss and Eurowings, its newly
expanded low-cost carrier, had been planning to fly to Sharm
twice a week. It will now work with the foreign office and tour
operators on bringing passengers back from Sharm al-Sheikh.
