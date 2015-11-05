WASHINGTON Nov 5 U.S. Representative Michael
McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said
on Thursday evidence so far indicates there was an Islamic State
bomb attack on the Russian passenger plane that crashed in
Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
McCaul acknowledged another theory - that the plane's tail
had been worked on several years ago and may have broken off or
otherwise failed - had not been ruled out.
"But I think the more likely scenario where all indicators
seem to be pointing, is that this was an ISIS attack with an
explosive device in the airplane," McCaul told Fox News, using a
common acronym for the militant group.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)