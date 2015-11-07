CAIRO Nov 7 Foreign countries did not heed
Egypt's calls for greater coordination to fight terrorism and
have not shared intelligence with Cairo about the crash of a
Russian passenger plane last week, Foreign Minister Sameh
Shoukry said on Saturday.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the
crash, but several countries have already suspended flights to
the Sinai resort of Sharm al-Sheikh, citing the possibility that
the flight which originated there was brought down by a bomb.
"The information we have heard about has not been shared
with Egyptian security agencies in detail," Shoukry told a news
conference. "We were expecting that the technical information
would be provided to us."
