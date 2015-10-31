European shares power ahead as Q1 earnings season gathers pace, HSBC jumps
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
CAIRO Oct 31 Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Saturday it was impossible to determine the cause of the Russian plane crash until the black box was examined but that no "irregular" activities were believed to be behind it.
Ismail said in a news conference that the chances of finding survivors were now near-impossible and that a Russian team would arrive in Egypt on Saturday evening. Egypt was also preparing to receive the families of the victims and 129 bodies had been recovered so far.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
BEIJING, May 4 China said on Thursday it wants to be good neighbours with North Korea, after the isolated country's state news agency published a rare criticism of Chinese state media commentaries calling for tougher sanctions over the North's nuclear programme.