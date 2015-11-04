CAIRO Nov 4 Investigators have extracted and
validated the contents of the flight data recorder, one of two
so-called black boxes recovered from the Russian airplane that
crashed in Egypt, Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry said on
Wednesday.
The ministry said in a statement, however, the second black
box which contains the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was
partially damaged and much work was required to extract data
from it, the ministry said.
"Consequently no further comment on the CVR can be made.
Examination of parts on site is continuing," said the ministry.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Michael Georgy)