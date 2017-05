The debris from a Russian airliner is seen at its crash site at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. Russia has grounded Airbus A321 jets flown by the Kogalymavia airline, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, after one of its fleet crashed in... REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

MOSCOW Russian airline Kogalymavia, one of whose planes crashed in Egypt on Saturday killing all 224 people on board, said on Sunday that all of its planes were serviced in a timely manner and tested before takeoff.

Kogalymavia added in a statement on its website that it could not doubt the professionalism of the pilot or crew of the crashed jet.

