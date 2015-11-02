(Adds comments by former investigator and background on tail
MOSCOW Nov 2 The Russian airline whose jet
crashed in Egypt, killing all on board, said on Monday the
disaster could not have been caused by a technical fault or
human error.
The crash, in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Saturday, could
only have been the result of some other "technical or physical
action" which caused it to break up in the air and plummet to
the ground, said Alexander Smirnov, deputy general director of
the airline, Kogalymavia.
He did not specify what that action might have been, saying
it was up to the official investigation to determine.
"The plane was in excellent condition," Smirnov told a news
conference in Moscow. "We rule out a technical fault and any
mistake by the crew," he said.
He said there had been no emergency call from the pilots to
services on the ground during the flight, which took off from
the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh bound for the
Russian city of St Petersburg.
Several aviation experts questioned whether the airline had
enough information so early in the investigation, without the
benefit of a complete readout from "black box" flight recorders,
to say what may or may not have caused the crash.
Under international aviation rules, airlines are not
directly accredited to crash investigations and are discouraged
from commenting on probes while they are still active.
"What is really disturbing is the statement by the company
that this airplane couldn't possibly disintegrate: nobody is
qualified to make a statement like that at this phase of
investigation," said Kevin Humphreys, a former Irish regulator
who founded the country's air accident investigation agency.
Kogalymavia's deputy general director for engineering,
Andrei Averyanov, said damage from a 2001 incident when the
plane's tail section struck the tarmac on landing had been fully
repaired and could not have been a factor in the crash.
The 2001 landing at Cairo by its then operator Middle East
Airlines caused "serious damage", Flight International magazine
reported at the time.
Safety experts say failures from such episodes are extremely
rare, but there have been two major accidents blamed on poor
tail repairs carried out up to two decades earlier, including
the world's deadliest single-jetliner disaster in Japan.
In 1985, a Japan Air Lines Boeing 747 crashed after the rear
of the fuselage ruptured following poor repairs after a tail
strike seven years earlier. Only four of the 524 people on board
survived.
In 2002, a China Airlines Boeing 747 crashed in the Taiwan
Strait, killing all 225 passengers and crew. Investigators found
cracks caused by faulty tail-strike repairs 22 years earlier.
Averyanov said the Russian aircraft's engines had undergone
routine inspection in Moscow on Oct. 26 which found no problems
and he said that in the five flights before the crash the crew
had recorded no technical problems in the aircraft's log book.
Oksana Golovina, a representative of the holding company
that controls Kogalymavia, told the news conference the airline
had experienced no financial problems which could have
influenced flight safety.
