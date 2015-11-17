* Kremlin confirms bomb behind plane crash
(Repeats with shortened headline, text otherwise unchanged)
By Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW, Nov 17 President Vladimir Putin vowed to
hunt down those responsible for blowing up a Russian airliner
over Egypt and intensified air strikes against militants in
Syria, after the Kremlin concluded a bomb had destroyed the
plane last month, killing 224 people.
Putin ordered the Russian navy in the eastern Mediterranean
to coordinate its actions on the sea and in the air with the
French navy, after the Kremlin used long-range bombers and
cruise missiles in Syria and announced it would expand its
strike force by 37 planes.
"We will find them anywhere on the planet and punish them,"
Putin said of the plane bombers at a sombre Kremlin meeting
broadcast on Tuesday. The FSB security service swiftly announced
a $50 million bounty in a global manhunt for the bombers.
Until Tuesday, Russia had played down assertions from
Western countries that the Oct. 31 crash was the work of
terrorists, saying it was important to let the official
investigation run its course.
But four days after Islamist gunmen and bombers killed at
least 129 people in Paris, Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the
FSB, said in televised comments that traces of foreign-made
explosive had been found on fragments of the downed plane and on
passengers' personal belongings.
"We can unequivocally say it was a terrorist act," Bortnikov
said at a Kremlin meeting.
Egyptian authorities have detained two employees of Sharm
al-Sheikh airport, where the downed plane originated, for
questioning, two security officials and an airport employee said
on Tuesday.
"Seventeen people are being held, two of them are suspected
of helping whoever planted the bomb on the plane at Sharm
al-Sheikh airport," said one of the security officials, who both
declined to be named.
The Airbus A321, operated by Metrojet, had been returning
Russian holiday makers from the Egyptian resort to St Petersburg
when it broke up over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all on board.
A group affiliated with Islamic State claimed responsibility.
RETRIBUTION
Putin, wearing a dark suit, presided over a minute of
silence in memory of the victims at the Kremlin meeting, before
telling security and military chiefs the incident was one of the
bloodiest crimes in modern Russian history.
"Our air force's military work in Syria must not simply be
continued," he said. "It must be intensified in such a way that
the criminals understand that retribution is inevitable."
On Tuesday evening, Putin visited the defence ministry's
command centre in Moscow, to hear reports from military chiefs
about what they were doing to implement his orders.
As dozens of uniformed servicemen watched on, the defence
minister and top military officials gave Putin their reports
one-by-one, reporting that long-range bombers had loosed 34
cruise missiles and that Russia would bolster its strike force
of around 50 planes and helicopters with a further 37 aircraft.
"You are defending Russia and its citizens," Putin told
military chiefs. "I want to thank you for your service and wish
you luck."
Russia began air strikes in Syria at the end of September.
It has always said its main target is Islamic State, but most of
its bombs in the past hit territory held by other groups opposed
to its ally, President Bashar al-Assad.
A senior French government source said Russia had launched
air strikes against the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa in
northern Syria on Tuesday, signalling Moscow was becoming more
concerned about the threat posed by IS.
A French defence official said Russia's realisation that its
plane had been felled by a bomb was a wake-up call for Moscow.
"What's changed is less that France has changed, but that
Russia has," said the official. "Russia has acknowledged that
the plane was an attack carried out by Daesh (Islamic State).
Russia ... is now beginning to say to itself that Daesh is also
its enemy and has to be hit."
Putin, in language reminiscent of how he talked about
Chechen militants during a war when he came to power 15 years
ago, ordered the secret services to hunt down those responsible.
"We must do this without any statute of limitations and we
must find out all their names," he said, invoking Russia's right
to self defence under the United Nations charter.
"Anyone who tries to help the criminals should know that the
consequences for trying to shelter them will lie completely on
their shoulders."
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Vladimir Soldatkin,
Polina Devitt, Jack Stubbs and Daria Korsunksya in Moscow and by
John Irish and Marine Pennetier in Paris; Editing by Christian
Lowe and Peter Graff)