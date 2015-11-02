By Pyotr Kovalyov
| ST PETERSBURG
ST PETERSBURG Nov 2 The first bodies from a
plane crash in Egypt in which all 224 passengers, most of them
Russians, died over the weekend arrived in St Petersburg early
on Monday morning aboard a Russian government plane.
The crashed Airbus A321 plane, operated by Russian airline
Kogalymavia, was carrying holidaymakers from the Red Sea resort
of Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg when it crashed in the Sinai
Peninsula on Saturday morning.
Russian officials have said the plane likely broke up in
mid-air but have stressed that it is too early to draw
conclusions from this. President Vladimir Putin declared Sunday
a national day of mourning.
Russian news agencies reported that a first Il-76 Emergency
Situations Ministry plane flew into St Petersburg's Pulkovo
Airport a little before 6 a.m. local time, carrying 144 bodies.
The ministry said the next plane carrying bodies would leave
Cairo on Monday evening for St Petersburg. On arrival, the first
bodies were loaded onto stretchers and carried into a large
white lorry waiting on the runway at Pulkovo Airport.
A Reuters photographer then saw the white lorry leaving the
airport, escorted by police cars. It was heading for a St
Petersburg morgue, where the bodies were to be identified.
The identification process was meant to start around 11 a.m.
local time.
At Pulkovo Airport on Sunday, grieving Russians piled
flowers high in memory of their dead compatriots. Mourners in
Moscow arranged candles to spell out 7K-9268, the number of the
flight that crashed.
Russia and other former Soviet republics have poor air
safety records, notably on domestic flights. Some accidents have
been blamed on the use of ageing aircraft, but industry experts
point to other problems, such as poor crew training and lax
government controls.
St Petersburg authorities have decided that official
mourning events will last until Tuesday in Russia's second city.
(Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)