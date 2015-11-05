(Refiles to clarify that only Boeing 737s are having
certificates suspended)
MOSCOW Nov 5 Russia's airline regulator said it
was suspending flying certificates for Boeing 737s currently in
use in Russia, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.
The agency added that the regulator, the Interstate Aviation
Committee (IAC), also wanted foreign planes to be re-registered
on home soil.
It made the announcement after an Airbus A321 airliner
registered in Ireland but operated by a Russian firm crashed in
Egypt on Saturday killing 224 people.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)