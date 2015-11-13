(Adds comment from Russian ambassador in Cairo)
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia has banned incoming
flights by Egypt's state-owned airline, a senior Russian
diplomat and an official of Moscow's Domodedovo airport said on
Friday, two weeks after a Russian jet crash in Sinai that
Islamist militants claimed to have caused.
The aviation agency Rosaviatsia declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters and Egypt's civil aviation minister Hossam
Kamal said Russian authorities had not officially informed Cairo
of the decision.
Russia's ambassador to Cairo, Sergei Kirpichenko, told a
local television channel there that cancellations of EgyptAir
flights to Russia were "temporary security measures". He did not
elaborate.
The airport official, who requested anonymity, said the ban
on EgyptAir flights would take effect on Saturday.
The move comes a week after Russia suspended passenger
flights to Egypt in the wake of the Sinai crash, for which a
group affiliated with Islamic State has claimed responsibility.
The Metrojet Airbus A321 was bringing holidaymakers home from
the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
All 224 people on board were killed in what the militants
described as revenge for Russian air strikes in Syria that began
in late September. The United States and Britain have said it
appeared that a bomb brought the airliner down.
While no official investigation has confirmed the militants'
claim of responsibility, several countries have cancelled
flights to Sharm el-Sheikh and announced new precautions.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Additional reporting by Michael
Georgy in Cairo; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)