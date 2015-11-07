MOSCOW Nov 7 Around 79,000 Russians are currently in Egypt, mainly in the resorts of Hurghada and Sharm al-Sheikh, the head of Russia's state tourism agency Rostourism said on Saturday, according to the TASS news agency.

"The number of citizens in Egypt has been clarified," it quoted Rostourism head Oleg Safonov as saying. "On the evening of Nov. 6 there were around 79,000."

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)