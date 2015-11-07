Airbus well behind Boeing in January-April orders
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.
MOSCOW Nov 7 Around 79,000 Russians are currently in Egypt, mainly in the resorts of Hurghada and Sharm al-Sheikh, the head of Russia's state tourism agency Rostourism said on Saturday, according to the TASS news agency.
"The number of citizens in Egypt has been clarified," it quoted Rostourism head Oleg Safonov as saying. "On the evening of Nov. 6 there were around 79,000."
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.
* Appointment of chief executive officer Kevin Guest to company's board of directors