MOSCOW Nov 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin
agreed in a phone conversation with Egyptian counterpart Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi on Friday to keep cooperating on flight safety,
the Kremlin said, after a Russian plane crash in Egypt's Sinai
that killed all 224 people aboard.
"The hope was expressed that the conditions for resuming
normal flight connections between the two countries will be
created in the nearest time," a Kremlin statement said.
Moscow suspended passenger flights to Egypt and Washington
imposed new air travel security requirements in the wake of the
the plane crash as Western officials pointed on Friday to the
likelihood the jet was brought down by a bomb.
