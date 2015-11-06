MOSCOW Nov 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone conversation with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday to keep cooperating on flight safety, the Kremlin said, after a Russian plane crash in Egypt's Sinai that killed all 224 people aboard.

"The hope was expressed that the conditions for resuming normal flight connections between the two countries will be created in the nearest time," a Kremlin statement said.

Moscow suspended passenger flights to Egypt and Washington imposed new air travel security requirements in the wake of the the plane crash as Western officials pointed on Friday to the likelihood the jet was brought down by a bomb.

