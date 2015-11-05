* Russia buries first plane crash victims
* Relatives say want to know what happened
* Findings seen influencing public opinion
By Alexander Winning
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Nov 5 Russia began
burying some of those killed in a weekend plane crash in the
skies above Egypt, an event that could affect strong public
support for the Kremlin's air strikes in Syria if it turns out
to have been an Islamist bomb attack.
In St. Petersburg, the intended destination of the doomed
Metrojet Airbus A321, friends and loved ones bade farewell to
31-year-old Alexei Alexeyev, an employee of a heating and
ventilation equipment company, who had been returning from a
holiday in Sharm al-Sheikh.
One of the 224 people killed when the Russian-operated plane
crashed into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, work colleagues said he
and a Belarussian colleague had been given the trip to Egypt as
a reward for their efforts at work.
On Thursday, they watched as he was buried in a quiet
ceremony in the birch-lined Bogoslovskoye Cemetery to the
northeast of central St Petersburg.
"The investigation cannot return him, but we need to find
out what happened so that the same doesn't happen to others,"
Yulia Vinogradova, Alexeyev's cousin, told a Reuters reporter at
the funeral.
She said she did not know which of the crash theories to
believe.
An arm of the Islamic State group has claimed
responsibility. The British government has said it suspects an
Islamist bomb plot and grounded flights to the airport. A source
close to the investigation has said a technical fault could have
caused a mid-air explosion.
The Kremlin, which launched a campaign of air strikes
against Islamist militants in Syria on Sept. 30, has said
everyone needs to wait for the official investigation to
pronounce.
The findings could affect public opinion, which so far has
been strongly behind the Syrian campaign.
A Levada opinion poll published at the end of October showed
53 percent of Russians approved of their government's Syria
policy, while a similar poll carried out earlier that same month
by state pollster Vtsiom found that 84 percent of Russians
backed Vladimir Putin's decision to launch air strikes there.
If investigators conclude the plane was brought down by a
bomb planted by Islamists, Russian public opinion could either
harden or support could begin to ebb away.
OPINION CHANGER?
Thursday's funeral underlined the risks for the Kremlin.
On St. Petersburg's sweeping Palace Square, onto which the
Winter Palace faces, stacks of flowers and children's toys to
commemorate the victims were piling up around a central
monument.
Visitors had left poems as well as messages of support to
loved ones. Among them someone had pinned a note marking the
passing of Alexeyev, the man who was buried on Thursday.
"In sacred memory," it read. "The criminals should answer
for this. The reason (for his death) is the war in Syria."
Some said they had never been convinced of Russia's Syria
intervention in the first place.
"The operation in Syria has always been in question for me,"
said Denis, a doctor, standing among the crowds. "That hasn't
changed."
Yulia Vinogradova, the dead man's cousin, said she wanted to
see tougher security checks introduced at airports in foreign
countries, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
who ordered transport ministry officials to start talks with
their foreign counterparts to bring in new controls.
"Alexei was the favourite of the whole family, he united us
and supported us," said Vinogradova, who said her cousin's body
had been on the first Emergency Situations Ministry plane that
brought back the dead from Egypt on Monday morning.
His body was in one piece and had been identified by her
mother, she said.
As his coffin was carried from the hearse, Alexeyev's mother
wept and clung to a photograph of him, while his young son was
pushed around in a pram by a family friend, away from a small
cluster of people huddled around the grave.
Alexeyev was laid to rest metres from the grave of Soviet
gothic rock singer and songwriter Viktor Tsoi, an underground
hero in his native St Petersburg.
In the ancient city of Veliky Novgorod, 100 miles south of
St Petersburg, another victim, Nina Lushchenko, 60, a worker in
a school canteen, was also buried, after a service in a
whitewashed church.
Back in St Petersburg, work colleagues of Alexeyev said they
were sceptical the official investigation would come up with any
firm answers.
"We just came to say goodbye to our friend," said one
colleague, who gave his name only as Sergei.
(Editing by Andrew Osborn and Peter Graff)