MOSCOW Nov 1 Russia's transport regulator
issued the Kogalymavia airline with an inspection order to check
all its Airbus A321 planes, a representative of the THC Holding
company that owns the airline said on Sunday.
A Kogalymavia Airbus A321 crashed in Egypt on Saturday,
killing all 224 people on board.
Oksana Golovina at THC Holding also told Reuters that
Kogalymavia was in contact with Russia's transport regulator
over when the inspections would take place. She said they would
take place one by one and the airline's flight schedule would
not be affected.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)