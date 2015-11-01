ST PETERSBURG/MOSCOW Nov 1 Grieving Russians
piled flowers high at St Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport on Sunday,
mourning more than 200 compatriots who died as they flew home
over Egypt, and laid out candles in Moscow to spell out 7K-9268
- the number of the flight that crashed.
The Airbus A321 came down in a mountainous area of central
Sinai on Saturday as it carried holidaymakers from the Red Sea
resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg, killing all 224
people on board.
President Vladimir Putin declared Sunday a national day of
mourning for the victims of the latest in a string of disasters
to afflict the Russian aviation industry.
"My wife's classmate died in the plane crash. She was flying
for the first time and did not return," St Petersburg resident
Yury told Reuters TV, standing by the makeshift memorial in
Pulkovo Airport. "It's a nightmare for the whole country. It
touched everyone, and it was our duty to come here."
Russian soccer matches began with a minute's silence and the
names of the deceased passengers, which are believed to have
included 214 Russians, were shown throughout the day on
state-run television.
Memorial events took place across the country, with flags
flown at half mast. The candles forming the flight number were
placed on the steps of Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow.
"It's really a catastrophe," Moscow resident Tatyana said.
"I hope that God will accept those who were in the plane for
their suffering."
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pope Francis and U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry expressed their condolences over
the crash, along with many other world leaders.
Russia and other former Soviet republics have poor air
safety records, notably on domestic flights. Some accidents have
been blamed on the use of ageing aircraft, but industry experts
point to other problems, such as poor crew training and lax
government controls.
An official of a Moscow-based aviation agency said the
Airbus of the Kogalymavia airline broke up in mid-air but
stressed it was too early to draw conclusions from this.
(Additional reporting by Maxim Shemetov; editing by David
Stamp)