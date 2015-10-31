UPDATE 2-Air France-KLM sees improved summer bookings
* Q1 operating loss widens to 143 mln euros (poll: 145 mln loss)
MOSCOW Oct 31 Seventeen children were among the passengers on a Russian jet that went missing as it flew from Egyptian resort Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, Russia's RIA news agency quoted a source in the Russian aviation authority as saying.
Also on board were 200 adult passengers and 7 crew members, RIA quoted the source as saying. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Q1 operating loss widens to 143 mln euros (poll: 145 mln loss)
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)