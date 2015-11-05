MOSCOW Nov 5 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government meeting on Thursday that it was too early to draw any conclusions about the causes of a Russian plane crash in Egypt, but ordered additional security measures.

An A321 plane operated by Kogalymavia airline crashed in Egypt on Saturday killing all 224 people on board. British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said earlier that there was a significant possibility that Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate had orchestrated a bomb attack on the airliner. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush)