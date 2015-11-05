MOSCOW Nov 5 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev told a government meeting on Thursday that it was too
early to draw any conclusions about the causes of a Russian
plane crash in Egypt, but ordered additional security measures.
An A321 plane operated by Kogalymavia airline crashed in
Egypt on Saturday killing all 224 people on board. British
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said earlier that there was a
significant possibility that Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate
had orchestrated a bomb attack on the airliner.
