MOSCOW Nov 2 President Vladimir Putin said on
Monday the crash of a Russian Airbus A321 in Egypt's Sinai
Peninsula was a great tragedy and he called on investigators to
build an "objective picture" of what happened.
The plane had been heading from the Red Sea resort of Sharm
el-Sheikh to the Russian city of St Petersburg when it crashed
on Saturday, killing all 224 people on board. Russian officials
have said the jet broke up in mid-air, but why it did so remains
a mystery.
Earlier on Monday Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that
no theory could yet be ruled out.
"I would like to once again express my condolences to the
families and relatives of the victims," Putin was quoted as
saying by Interfax news agency.
"Without any doubt everything should be done so that an
objective picture of what happened is created, so that we know
what happened," Putin said in comments cited by ITAR-TASS.
"This work should be continued until we are fully sure that
this stage is complete."
